Kim Kardashian offers behind the scenes glimpse of American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian offers behind the scenes glimpse into American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian gave a glimpse into behind the scenes of American Horror Story: Delicate in latest episode of The Kardashians Season 4.

The finale episode of the reality TV series aired on Hulu on Thursday, Nov. 30, featuring the SKIMS mogul on the set of the mystery horror series.

It also marked the debut of actress Emma Roberts on the show, who hung out with the mother of four during and after their shooting.

Kim played the role of Siobhan Corbyn, a publicist for Emma Roberts’ actress character Anna Victoria Alcott in the season.

The latest season of the anthology series began airing on FX in September; the first part wrapped up in October, and the second part is expected to air sometime around next year. The exact release date hasn't been announced.

Kim revealed in one of the earlier episodes of The Kardashians that Ryan Murphy pitched her the project during a dinner with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy also gushed about having the multi-hyphenate star on board.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” he said at the time.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done,” the showrunner added.