Rani Mukerji ‘grateful’ to paparazzi for respecting her daughter’s privacy

Latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 featured the gorgeous Rani Mukerji and Kajol, gracing the Koffee couch.

During the episode, Mukerji opened up about guarding her daughter, Adira’s privacy and keeping her away from the paparazzi.

The actress, who is married to Aditya Chopra revealed that the couple mutually decided to keep her away from all the public eye drama. She also highlighted the downside of being a celebrity and didn’t appreciate the fancy gestures that revolve around the industry.

Rani and Aditya prefer that their daughter doesn’t receive any special attention. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star went on to describe her journey as a celebrity and thanked the paparazzi for respecting her privacy.

"Right from the time Adira was born, I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people; they really love me because they kind of respected that," she shared.

"They know how Adi (Aditya Chopra) is," the Mardaani actress continued. "It was our decision together that we didn't want Adira to be photographed because we have a different idea of how we want to raise Adira, so that she doesn't feel privileged or she doesn't feel very special at school, and she feels like any other kid. And she doesn't get any extra attention."

"That was something Adi and I wanted for her. That would only happen if she would not be photographed," she added.

The Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna star said it was crucial to step up and make this decision for their daughter, noting amidst all the lights and cameras, it’s hard to keep track of originality.

The actress humorously shared, "I simply tell them not to snap the baby's picture. They look into my eyes, and they get scared," capping it off with a giggle.

The episode was a rollercoaster full of surprises and banter. It was an absolute treat to watch the duo playfully laughing and chatting together with the host, Karan Johar.

