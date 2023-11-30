Shannen Doherty hopes to find love again after third divorce amid cancer battle

Shannen Doherty is known for popular 90s TV with 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Charmed'

Shannen Doherty is determined to move forward despite her medical struggles and is even open to a possibility of new romance.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, after which she underwent a mastectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiation.

In April 2017, she revealed on Instagram she went into remission. But by 2019, the cancer returned — and she announced her diagnosis of metastatic stage 4 cancer the following year.

The Charmed actress also divorced her third husband Kurt Iswarienko in April after 11 years of marriage.

However, Doherty got candid in People Magazine’s cover story that she willing to have a relationship if it comes up.

“I was not ready at all before three weeks ago,” she admitted to the outlet.

“I don’t think I’m going to be single forever. I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody — hopefully soon.”

When asked what that future relationship looks like, Doherty shared that she didn’t know but alluded to one.

“I have a best friend, a male best friend who we joke that we're married,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s that or if it’s stumbling upon somebody and just feeling an instant connection. I’m open, and I wasn’t [before].”

Doherty was previously married to Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003 and Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994.