Ben Affleck ‘respects’ ex Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck and John Miller are friends

Ben Affleck and his ex, Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller have a good relationship.



“Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John,” a source says, as per Us Weekly. “They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another.”

Garner and Affleck, both 51, ended their marriage in 2015 following ten years of together. After that, Affleck went on and married Jennifer Lopez in July 2022. In contrast, Garner and Miller have been dating since 2018.

The two spouses "are all mature," the source continues, and have put a lot of effort into making "their children the focus of those relationships."

Garner and Affleck have a son named Samuel, 11, and two daughters, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14. Miller has two children from a previous marriage, with Caroline Campbell. Twins Max and Emme, 15, are shared by 54-year-old Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck and Miller have grown to have "a lot of mutual admiration and respect" as the group has collaborated to integrate their families, a second source reported.

While Lopez and Affleck resumed their romantic relationship in 2021, Garner and Lopez have developed their own friendship.

“Over the past year or two, they’ve definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better,” an insider told Us Weekly in May.

“Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children’s needs first.”