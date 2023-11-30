Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson exhibit ‘no beef’ in twinning outfits

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson share "weird" relationship

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson seem to have a strong bond, as the actresses hold hands and dress up for winter.



The Fifty Shades of Grey alum and the Goop entrepreneur demonstrated their same taste in fashion when they shared a photo of themselves and Dakota looking like twins while wearing long winter coats and blue jeans.

The pair are seen holding hands while standing on an empty street in the photo, which Gwyneth shared on her Instagram Stories on November 29 as part of a Q&A.

Both actresses accessorised their cosier ensembles with lace-up trainers and hats—Gwyneth chose a black baseball cap, while Dakota went with a knitted grey beanie.

Since Dakota began dating Gwyneth's ex-husband Chris Martin in 2017, the two have forged a strong friendship.

Granted that their relationship may "seem weird because it's sort of unconventional," Gwyneth still can't help but like the Lost Daughter actor.

"I always start to think of the ampersand sign, what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by?" Gwyneth explained to Harper's Bazaar in 2020 of their relationship. "There's so much juice in leaning into something like that."

Similarly, Chris, whom Gwyneth shares a 19-year-old daughter, Apple, and a 17-year-old son, Moses, has made a friend in Brad Falchuk, the husband of the Oscar winner. In actuality, the two spouses get together frequently to commemorate important family occasions and holidays