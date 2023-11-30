Travis Kelce cuts off ex Kayla Nicole amid new interest rumours

Travis Kelce not happy with ex Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce didn’t seem to approve his ex Kayla Nicole eyeing another NFL player.



Fans with keen eyes saw that the Kansas City Chiefs player unfollowed the influencer on Twitter soon after she expressed interest in Jalen Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, who happens to play with Jason Kelce, Kelce's older brother.

Nicole retweeted a video of the attractive quarterback watching the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday.

Nicole wrote, "fly, eagles fly" as the tweet's caption. She followed it up with, "Y'all have eyes too."

Many followers had differing opinions on the model's public flirtation; some were offended that she was lusting for a man who was already engaged, while others said she was just making a simple observation.

Travis also seemed to take exception at the remarks.

Before calling it split for real in May 2022, the 34-year-old tight end and the 32-year-old Nicole dated irregularly for five years.

During his developing romance with 33-year-old Taylor Swift, the sports broadcaster unfollowed Travis and the Mahomes family, despite the fact that they never disclosed the reason for their breakup.

Nevertheless, she continues to follow Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, on Instagram.