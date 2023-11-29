Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck lock lips to end 'rift' during latest outing

Oscar-Winning actor Ben Affleck and his superstar wife Jennifer Lopez appeared to follow Kanye West and his "wife" Bianca Censori's strategy to clear the air about their relationship during the latest outing in Santa Monica.
Affleck and Lopez were seen getting cozy as they stepped out for a stroll to enjoy the chilly weather in the Los Angeles beach city amid rumours about their relationship.
The "Batman" star and "On The Floor" singer walked side-by-side with their arms wrapped around one another, oozing couple goals with their enviable chemistry.
Lopez looked casual cool in a long beige knit sweater over white top, baggy blue jeans, and white sneakers, accessorising with a pair of large black designer shades while holding her iPhone.
She was pulling at Affleck's heartstrings with her signature brunette tresses as she wore her famous locks into a tight bun. Ben also looked dashing a blue velvet bomber jacket over a blue T-Shirt and khaki pants.
