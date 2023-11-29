Princess Diana 'continues to loom' over Prince Harry, Prince William rift

file footage

Rift between Prince Harry and Prince William is overshadowed by their mother Princess Diana.



Speaking to the Daily Express, royal author Clive Irving suggested that the relationship of the estranged brothers is “nothing like as bad as it is often portrayed.”

He explained: “But the link there is Diana. To me, she still looms over this whole rift.”

Irving also pointed out the evident “gulf” between the Windsors and the late princess’ family, Spencers, before affirming, “Harry is without any doubt a Spencer”.

“William is trying to be bother,” The Last Queen author noted. “He’s trying to be a Spencer and a Windsor, and he’s doing very well at being a Windsor, but not very well at being a Spencer.”

Tensions have been running high between the brothers following the Duke of Sussex’s abrupt decision to quit the Royal Family alongside his wife in 2020.

The parents of Prince Archie have since leveled consistent attacks at the Firm, as well as laid bare family secrets, including their personal conversations with one another.

Royal author Omid Scobie, infamous as Harry and Meghan’s ‘mouthpiece,’ also claimed in his new book titled, Endgame that there’s “no going back” for the two brothers.