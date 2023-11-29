This Morning to give ‘pleasant’ surprise next week

This Morning is gearing up for a hosting change next week

This Morning is gearing up for a hosting change next week, as Rylan Clark makes a return to the show with a new presenting partner.

The show has had Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle as presenters this week, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are set to host their usual slot on Friday.

ITV has announced that fans can expect a Big Brother reunion next week, with Rylan Clark co-hosting the show alongside Emma Willis.

Emma previously hosted Big Brother during its Channel 5 run, while Rylan fronted the sister show Bit On The Side; they have also co-hosted This Morning together before.

Rylan will be stepping in for Cat Deeley, who hosted This Morning alongside Rylan earlier this month. Rylan has been favoured by bookies as the top choice for a permanent role on the show, potentially replacing Phillip Schofield.

William Hill has given Rylan Clark 5/4 odds to take over from Phillip Schofield, and more recently, Holly Willoughby, who left the show amid shocking threats of kidnapping and murder.

Currently, Rylan is serving as a rotating presenter from Monday to Thursday, joining Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Rochelle Humes, and Ben Shepherd.

Numerous fans have taken to social media, expressing their belief that Rylan would be an excellent fit for the job.

After his joint appearance with Josie, one wrote: 'Not watched this morning in ages..... but tuned in this week. LOVED IT!!! dear @thismorning here's your permanent presenters!!'