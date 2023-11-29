Prince William's reaction to Taylor Swift's snub revealed

Prince William was excited to see his favourite musician Taylor Swift's live performance

Prince William was really disappointed and upset after learning that his favourite pop superstar Taylor Swift won't perform at historic Coronation concert.

The Prince of Wales was said to be very excited and desperate to watch his beloved musician's live performance at his father King Charles' big event.

The coronation weekend was packed full of exciting events and high-profile appearances from the senior royals, but sadly it took William's excitement away as he didn’t get to see the Anti-Hero hitmaker's performance at Windsor Castle on 7th May, according to insiders.

Katy Perry, Gary Barlow, Paloma Faith and Lionel Richie were there to celebrate King Charles and Queen Camilla's event with their music, but their fellow music icon Taylor Swift did not take the stage to perform.



In "Endgame", royal author Omid Scobie, has reportedly alleged that Taylor was invited to perform at the Coronation Concert, but didn’t accept. Whether or not she was invited remains to be confirmed by the palace or Taylor, but at the time of the concert she was in the middle of her US Eras tour.

Taylor Swift was set to be performing in Nashville on 6th May and in Philadelphia on 12th May and these dates were announced in November 2022, as per Variety.

In her absence, the show was still spectacular though Prince William, according to insiders, felt some disappointment as he’s a big fan of Taylor Swift and was expecting her there among other renowned artists.

Future King William has had the experience of singing alongside her himself and at his recent appearance he made it clear he’s definitely still a fan of the singer.

The 41-year-old royal reportedly brought up Taylor Swift during a casual chat at the 2023 Tusk Conservation Awards in London this week, referring to the pop star, who has officially wrapped the 2023 leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. William reportedly said he would if we could get Taylor Swift there.