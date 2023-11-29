Jamie Lynn Spears exits 'I'm A Celebrity' on 'medical grounds'

Jamie Lynn Spears has called time on her stint in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, only a week after joining the reality TV show series.
Speaking to the Daily Express, a spokesperson shared that the sister of Britney Spears left the show on medical grounds.
"She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities,” they added.
Spears’ abrupt departure comes shortly after Grace Dent, who also quit the show on similar grounds.
On Tuesday’s episode, Jamie insisted on how “miserable” she was, alluding to her now-confirmed exit.
She had also been vocal about her desire to go back to her children in the States during her time in Murwillumbah, New South Wales based show.
The Zoey 101 alum made sure to show her frustration as she admitted to being “p***** off” when Sam Thompson offered her some chocolate.
The annoyance on her face was starkly evident after being branded “the girl that cried wolf,” by Sam.
"Guess what, I didn't leave,” she shot back during the episode.
Jamie added: "I'm not the girl that cried wolf, I'm speaking honestly about my emotions."
