Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus: Spotify's trio of streaming champions

Taylor Swift has been crowned Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, with over 6.1 billion global streams. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Swift has been the platform's most-streamed artist.



Bad Bunny, who has held the title for the past three years, comes in at second place with over 5.7 billion streams. Miley Cyrus rounds out the top three with over 4.9 billion streams.

Swift's success on Spotify can be attributed to her massive fanbase, her consistent release of new music, and her re-recording of her old albums.

Bad Bunny's popularity is due to his catchy songs and his ability to connect with Latin music fans around the world. Cyrus's success is a result of her diverse musical style and her strong social media presence.

In addition to the top artists, Spotify also revealed the most-streamed songs and albums of 2023. The top song was As It Was by Harry Styles, with over 3.2 billion streams. The top album was Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny, with over 9.2 billion streams.

The streaming numbers for 2023 show that the music industry is still dominated by a handful of artists. However, there are also a number of new artists who are making their mark on Spotify.

Here are the top 10 most-streamed artists on Spotify in 2023:

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Drake

Peso Pluma

Ed Sheeran

BTS

Kanye West

Justin Bieber

Here are the top 10 most-streamed songs on Spotify in 2023:

"As It Was" by Harry Styles

"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals

"Stay" by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

"Shivers" by Ed Sheeran

"Enemy" by Imagine Dragons and JID

"Levitating" by Dua Lipa

"INDUSTRY BABY" by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

"Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" by Elton John and Dua Lipa

"Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto

Here are the top 10 most-streamed albums on Spotify in 2023:

"Un Verano Sin Ti" by Bad Bunny

"=" by Ed Sheeran

"Dawn FM" by The Weeknd

"Future Nostalgia" by Dua Lipa

"Harry's House" by Harry Styles

"Sour" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Planet Her" by Doja Cat

"Donda" by Kanye West

"Certified Lover Boy" by Drake

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift

With over 422 million monthly active users, Spotify is the world's most popular music streaming service. It is a valuable tool for artists who want to promote their music and connect with fans.