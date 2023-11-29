Dolly Parton dishes out her surprising connection with Keanu Reeves: Watch

Dolly Parton recalls meeting Keanu Reeves as a young boy on Drew Barrymore show

Dolly Parton has recently reflected on her first meeting with Keanu Reeves when he was “a little boy”.



Speaking on the Drew Barrymore’s Show, Dolly revealed she not only met young Keanu but also the actor’s mother designed the singer’s Playboy outfit in 1978.

The musician told Drew that Keanu’s mom, who was also costume designer Patricia Taylor, was responsible for her bunny look in the magazine.

“She did a lot of my clothes for me, but I remember Keanu when he was just little. And she would bring him over to my house for the fittings or I would go to the shop where she worked,” said the 77-year-old earlier this week.

However, Dolly opened up about her accidental meeting with Keanu a few years ago after he approached her at a show.

“’Do you remember me?’ he said. ‘I’m the little boy that used to sit at your feet while my momma was [working]’,” recalled the Jolene hit-maker.

Dolly stated, “I knew he had become a star but it didn’t connect to me that that was who that was.”

Meanwhile, Drew spilled to the singer that Keanu donned the Playboy costume “for Halloween one year”.

To this, Dolly responded, “He did? Aw, that’s sweet,” adding, “He’s great. He’s the sweetest guy.”