Netherlands’ Queen Maxima looks stunning as she visits photography exhibition in Paris

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands radiated elegance as she inaugurated the Viviane Sassen Exhibition at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris today.
Showcasing her stylish flair, the 52-year-old Dutch royal looked stunning in a sophisticated beige coat with a high funnel neck that gracefully framed her face.
Accessorizing the ensemble, the mother-of-three adorned two delicate golden butterfly pin brooches, elegantly pinned to the shoulder of her coat.
She added a touch of glamour with bold statement hoops that perfectly matched the tone of the brooches. The royal appeared in high spirits during the visit, smiling alongside Dutch photographer Viviane Sassen as they admired the displayed artwork.
For the occasion, the mother-of-three kept her makeup subtle, featuring a touch of pink lipstick and mascara, while allowing her blonde tresses to flow freely.
Maxima seemed captivated as she observed the artworks of Viviane Sassen, a Dutch artist currently residing in Amsterdam.
The exhibition, running until February next year, comprises over 200 artworks, combining various artistic mediums such as photography, collage, painting, and video, according to the gallery's website.
The wife of King Willem-Alexander also met with young photographers during the visit, sharing her pearls of wisdom.
In recent days, the busy royal has been actively engaged, including joining French First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs yesterday.
