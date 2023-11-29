I'm A Celeb star Josie Gibson's son Reggie shares heartwarming message for mom

Reggie was accompanied by This Morning presenter Josie's best friend, Mia Williams

Josie Gibson's five-year-old son, Reggie Bond has shared his heartwarming message for mom.

The little boy arrived at Brisbane Airport for his first trip to Australia to welcome his mom upon her departure from I'm A Celebrity.

Sporting a Team Josie T-shirt while seated on a baggage trolley, Reggie confidently expressed, 'I think that my mommy's going to win.'

Reggie, accustomed to sleeping with his mom every night, was accompanied by This Morning presenter Josie's best friend, Mia Williams, also from Bristol, who has been caring for Reggie and her son, Romey Williams.

The trio landed at Brisbane Airport at 9:45 am, and Ms. Williams remarked, 'He's coped really well considering she's been gone for a couple of weeks now.

'It's the longest they've been apart; it's obviously tough all around, but he's been dealing with it well, but it's tough for her, you can see that. She is missing him, but she's doing it for him - she wants him to see her on the TV,' she added.

While Josie, 38, has been in the jungle, Reggie stayed with his father, Terry Bond, a property developer who has known the Big Brother star for over 20 years.

The pair started dating in 2017 but split up in 2018 when Reggie was five months old. He has also been staying with Ms. Williams, who has recorded the episodes and let him watch the next day as the show airs past his bedtime.