Jennifer Aniston urges fans to support late Matthew Perry charity foundation: Photo

Jennifer Aniston asks her fans and followers to show their support to Matthew Perry's foundation

Jennifer Aniston has recently urged fans to support her late Friends co-star and close friend Matthew Perry’s charity foundation on social media.



On November 28, Aniston re-shared an image of Perry’s foundation into Instagram Story, which was established to help people struggling with addiction.

In the picture, Perry could be seen running his fingers through his hair and it had a quote, which read, “Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

Aniston wrote in the caption, “Please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction.”

The Morning Show star added, “He would have been grateful for the love.”

A day earlier, Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, also encouraged his followers to donate to the Matthew Perry Foundation in a heartfelt post.

For the unversed, the late actor’s loved ones founded the Matthew Perry Foundation just days after his death in late October at age 54.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the late actor’s family said, “It is important to us, as a family, to honour Matthew’s legacy.”

“The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world,” it read.