Britney Spears looks forward to positive year ahead

Britney Spears is eagerly anticipating a fresh start as the year comes to a close.
The 41-year-old Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing multiple posts, including one expressing her readiness to conclude 2023.
In a carousel of photos featuring various outfits, the Oops!... I Did It Again vocalist captioned the post: 'Throwback 2023!!! 2023 sucked!!! I’m so ready for 2024!!!'
Earlier, the Baby One More Time performer posted a clip that seemed to show her topless, writhing in bed, and saying, 'Good morning.'
The entertainer, born in McComb, Mississippi, has experienced a tumultuous year with highs and lows. Recently, she released her best-selling memoir, The Woman In Me, which garnered attention for her revelation about having had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.
The book had a strong start, selling over 1.1 million copies in its first week.
On August 16, Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in Los Angeles after a 14-month marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
Asghari, who began dating the singer in 2016, stated in court documents that the pair had separated on July 28.
