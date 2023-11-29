Jennifer Lawrence steps out in New York after her ‘amazing interview’ with Kylie Jenner

Jennifer Lawrence's solo outing comes days after her interview with Kylie Jenner

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in New York, maintaining a low-key appearance after dismissing speculation about undergoing plastic surgery on her face on Monday.

The Hollywood star kept a low profile during her solo outing, occurring just days after her interview with Kylie Jenner.

In the latest edition of Interview Magazine, Jennifer hosted a Q&A with the 26-year-old makeup mogul, emphasizing that the alterations to her appearance were due to skillfully applied makeup, not a cosmetic procedure.

Jennifer said: 'I also think it’s incredible what make-up can do because I work with. Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery.'

'I’m like, "I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing make-up,"' she said.

Kylie complimented the actress as she said: 'Oh my god. You know, you’ve been looking amazing.’

Kylie said: 'No, I’ve been seeing the pictures. It doesn’t look like that.'

Kylie then spoke about the scrutiny over her face as she once again insisted that she had only had lip fillers.

Jennifer responded by saying that people do not understand how much aging and maturing changes one's appearance.

She explained: 'I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, "I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging."

'Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, "I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up."'