Heidi Klum, daughter Leni pass beauty torch in sizzling shoot

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pass beauty torch in sizzling shoot

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni are once again teaming up for a new lingerie campaign, this time for the Italian brand Intimissimi.

The mother-daughter duo are featured in a series of photos and videos wearing matching red lingerie sets.

Klum, 50, and Leni, 19, look stunning in the campaign images, which were shot against a backdrop of red velvet and Christmas decorations.

The two models are seen posing in a variety of poses, including one where they are playfully embracing each other.

In addition to the photos, there is also a video of Klum and Leni behind the scenes of the campaign shoot. The video shows the two models having fun and laughing together as they get their hair and makeup done.

The Intimissimi Christmas campaign is sure to be a hit with fans of Klum and Leni. The duo has been working together professionally for a few years now. They first appeared together in a campaign for the German fashion brand About You in 2020.

Mommy Klum has been in the industry for over 30 years, and she is one of the most recognizable faces in the world.

Whereas, Leni is still relatively new to the modeling world, but she has already made a name for herself. She has appeared in campaigns for major brands such as Dior, Versace, and Michael Kors.