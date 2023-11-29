Kendall Jenner details ‘heated conversation’ with momager Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner shines on the cover of Forbes magazine's 30 under 30 special edition

Kendall Jenner was recently featured on the cover of Forbes magazine for the 30 Under 30 special issue in which she admitted to having heated arguments with her mother-manager, Kris Jenner.



The supermodel was recognized by the magazine as a successful entrepreneur for her tequila brand 818, which was launched in 2021.



In conversation with the publication, the 28-year-old reality TV star shared that she often engaged in heated conversations with her mom during business meetings.



She said, "Obviously, my mom is my mom, but she's also my manager. We have moments, when we're talking on the phone, and we're talking about business."



Kendall continued, "maybe having a heated conversation about something, and then all of a sudden, she’s like 'OK I love you how are you feeling today?' and I’m like 'Oh my god, yeah you’re my mom, too!'"



Following Kendall's huge milestone, Kris took to her Instagram handle and lauded her daughter's incredible work ethics.



She wrote, "I am so beyond proud of you @kendalljenner!!! I've watched you pour your heart and soul into everything you do and I know how hard you've worked to carve this incredible path for yourself."



The head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan further said that she feels proud of Kendall for leading an amazing brand.



Kris concluded, "you make me so proud every day. Congratulations Kenny. I love you beyond measure."

