Kylie Jenner joins Timothee Chalamet at Wonka party in London

Kylie Jenner secretly jetted off to London to support her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet ahead of the release of Wonka.

The 26-year-old actor joined the cast and crew of the upcoming fantasy film for the world premiere in the city of England on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

While the absence of the model was far too noticeable, it has been reported that she joined Chalamet at an after-party of the film, slated for release on Dec. 8.

“Kylie was keeping a very low-profile at the party and headed to a private room to celebrate with Timothee. It was the talk of the party!” spilled a source to the Daily Mail.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi also confirmed the sighting, noting that The Kardashians star skipped on the cinema screening and only joined the actor at the bash.