I'm A Celeb star Danielle Harold fuels romance rumors with Jamie Borthwick

Danielle Harold and Jamie Borthwick are doing nothing to stamp out the swirling rumors of romance.

Borthwick took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 27, to lovingly extend his support to his EastEnders co-star, who is currently competing on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

“I can't wait to recycle this on your birthday! Absolutely smashing it babe keep going!!!” he wrote on his Story alongside a photo of Harold covering her ears during the latest Bushtucker Trial.

Though the pair decided against confirming any romance rumors, they haven’t exactly done enough to hide their unbridled affection for each other.

Earlier this year, Harold took to Instagram to share a loved-up snap of the couple during their night-out at the Broadcast Awards in February.

“My love,” she wrote in the caption alongside a mirror selfie of the co-stars.

“Always be our song. I love you @jamie_b10,” the reality TV star captioned a video of the pair in a taxi singing.

Speaking to Fabulous Magazine in October, Harold branded him the “husband I never wanted or asked for, but nonetheless got.“

She enthused at the time, “Seriously though, there's no one like that at the moment. But I've been so busy, it's probably for the best. I've got no time, which is something to feel really lucky about.“