



Michael B. Jordan opens up about battling depression after Black Panther role

A three-year old short clip of Michael B. Jordan is doing rounds on the internet and it has taken the world by storm.

In an interview with Jamie Foxx on BigBoyTV, the Creed III star talked about the intensity of the role and revealed he lost his ‘true-self’ in the process.

Recalling his time on Marvel's Black Panther, in which he played the role of superhero villain Erik Killmonger, Jordan shared it took a lot out of him and he had to swim through deep waters to find his true-self.

He ended up developing depression and was forced to resort to therapy to find his way back as Michael.

The Just Mercy star also referred to his job as a learning experience and didn’t shy away from accepting his flaws as a character.

“There’s no blueprint for it,” Jordan said. “I take every job as a learning experience. You know I try to learn something from each one; I try to, I try to grow and I try to grow in – I never knew that I had to come out of a character.”

The 36-year old went on to add that in order to play the role he was required to cut-off his emotions. He referred to himself as a ‘beast,’ as he concluded: “Therapy was something that definitely helped me kind of get out of that and kind of get a clean slate.”

Jordan revealed he also had to isolate himself in order to get back on track.