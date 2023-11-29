Prince William reacts to Omid Scobie’s ‘cruel narratives’

Prince William will reportedly not react publicly to Omid Scobie's new book

Prince William is clearly not happy about Omid Scobie’s new book but he is also not surprised by the sort of attention it has garnered.

Royal author, who previously co-authored the 2020 book Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand, released his bombshell book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, which dubs William as “hot-headed” and a man “increasingly comfortable with the Palace's dirty tricks and the courtiers who dream them up.”

An insider quoted by Us Weekly, the Prince of Wales, 41, who “isn’t surprised” the excerpts from the book have made headlines, is choosing not to join the conversation.

“He knows the more he says, the more attention it feeds the whole frenzy,” the source said. “He considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy.”

The future king will not be reacting to the book publicly because he doesn’t want “to help publicise a litany of false and cruel narratives” about his family.

The source added that William is “exasperated and sick of dealing with” the drama.

Among many things, Scobie’s new book alleges that William “believes Harry and Meghan blindsided the family” with their departure and is “convinced” that Harry has been “brainwashed” by an “army of therapists.”