50 Cent mocks Diddy with offer to buy Revolt for ‘a few dollars’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and 50 Cent have been publicly feuding for years

50 Cent is having a field day with Diddy’s downfall.

Recently, Sean “Diddy” Combs stepped down as chairman of Revolt TV – a music-based TV network he founded in 2013 – after an avalanche of backlash over multiple rape and abuse lawsuits against him over the past two weeks.

Notably, 50 Cent – Diddy’s long-time nemesis – was ecstatic at the news, sarcastically offering to take the company off Diddy’s hands for an insultingly low price.

“I’ll buy that from you play boy, the rapper mocked on X (previously Twitter), “for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out. I’ll give you a few dollars for it now!” he made his offer.

“Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone,” the In Da Club creator quipped, referring to his long-time public feud with Diddy.

On Tuesday morning, Revolt TV announced on their Instagram that the music mogul temporarily stepped down from his role so that the company’s vision isn’t deterred by his ongoing legal issues.

In their individual lawsuits, three women so far, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, alleged that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted them – allegations that Diddy vehemently denied and which his lawyer called a “money-grabbing” move.

Since then, 50 Cent has been taking jabs at Diddy through his social media.