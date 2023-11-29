Sofia Vergara hit with $1.7m lawsuit for not paying renovation dues

Sofia Vergara is being sued for allegedly skipping out on a huge home renovation bill.
Last year, the Modern Family alum, 51, recruited Reside Custom Homes to do a huge renovation of her luxurious $26 million Beverly Hills mansion.
However, the contractor recently filed a claim after Vergara allegedly failed to clear a bill of over $1.7 million, per court documents obtained by TMZ.
According to the claim, the Colombian-American actress hired RCH to do some construction work, which was mostly completed by December 2022.
However, the company alleged that Vergara refused to compensate them despite agreeing to pay for the project and additional contractor’s fee.
Instead, she requested some additional work, pushing the renovation project into March of this year, which is when she moved back into the mansion.
However, Vergara’s attorney, Marty Singer, responded to the lawsuit, revealing to the Daily Mail that Vergara actually made a claim against the company first on October 4.
“Sofia Vergara’s claims were for significant overcharging by Reside, substandard and negligent work, and long delays seeking damages in excess of $5 million,” he explained.
Singer recalled that RHC never disputed the claims and instead resorted to filing a lawsuit of their own.
A Dutch version of Endgame revealed the name of royal figure who made racist remarks about Archie
The upcoming project will mark the third series in 'The Boys' universe
Tom Nitti penned a heartfelt letter to bid farewell to Reba McEntire alongside the rest of the cast of The Voice
Britney Spears starred in ‘Mickey Mouse Club House’ in 1993 where she met Justin Timberlake
Ranbir Kapoor stars as an alpha-male character in the highly awaited action movie 'Animal'
Travis Kelce bought a $6 million mansion to spend time with Taylor Swift in privacy