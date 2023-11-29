Sofia Vergara hit with $1.7m lawsuit for not paying renovation dues

Sofia Vergara’s Beverly Hills mansion renovation took about a year to complete

Sofia Vergara is being sued for allegedly skipping out on a huge home renovation bill.

Last year, the Modern Family alum, 51, recruited Reside Custom Homes to do a huge renovation of her luxurious $26 million Beverly Hills mansion.

However, the contractor recently filed a claim after Vergara allegedly failed to clear a bill of over $1.7 million, per court documents obtained by TMZ.

According to the claim, the Colombian-American actress hired RCH to do some construction work, which was mostly completed by December 2022.

However, the company alleged that Vergara refused to compensate them despite agreeing to pay for the project and additional contractor’s fee.

Instead, she requested some additional work, pushing the renovation project into March of this year, which is when she moved back into the mansion.

Sofia Vergara responds to multi-million-dollar lawsuit

However, Vergara’s attorney, Marty Singer, responded to the lawsuit, revealing to the Daily Mail that Vergara actually made a claim against the company first on October 4.

“Sofia Vergara’s claims were for significant overcharging by Reside, substandard and negligent work, and long delays seeking damages in excess of $5 million,” he explained.

Singer recalled that RHC never disputed the claims and instead resorted to filing a lawsuit of their own.