Sonam Kapoor vows to promote sustainable fashion

Sonam Kapoor talks about the environment-friendly fashion choices

Sonam Kapoor shed light on the importance of repeating clothes, revealing that she always aims to wear her outfits for several years.



As per the latest report by Pinkvilla, the globally known fashion diva believed that having a product with longevity is a luxury to her.

Sonam, 38, said, "Back in the day, my mother and grandmother would preserve expensive sarees in a mal mal (muslin) cloth, masterji (tailor) would create made-to-measure outfits, juttis (shoes) would be created to fit our feet. I’m also doing the same."

The Neerja actress further added that she hasn’t bought anything that she hasn't worn multiple times. She added, "For me, everything that I buy needs to be wearable for several years."



"I don’t believe in wearing it once and then returning it unless I’m borrowing an outfit for an event," she shared.



Sonam is a known Indian celebrity who represented her country at various star-studded fashion events.



On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in Battle for Bittora. Earlier, it was reported that the shooting of the movie will start in 2024.