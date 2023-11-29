Tom Schwartz discloses relationship status amid Katie Flood romance rumors

Tom Schwartz revealed that his currently single despite his fiery fling with Katie Flood on Winter House.

The 40-year-old television personality only recently wrapped up filming for season 3 of the reality TV show, particularly making headlines for his unexpected connection with the Below Deck Mediterranean alum.

"I am just honored to have been in her orbit. Floody's awesome," he told People. "We have a great mutual respect and admiration for each other. We just have fun together. We keep it light and cheeky, and we like to bust each other's balls."

The Vanderpump Rules star shared: "I'm super fond of her. She's awesome. And I don't know what else to say. I'm blushing now."

As for his current relationship status, Schwartz clarified that he is still reeling from his divorce from Katie Maloney, which was finalized six months ago.

"I need to put more work into myself,” he told the outlet. “And I've been doing that. I've been working out, eating healthier. I've been spending more time with my family, which is bringing me so much joy.”

Season 3 of Winter House is currently on air on Bravo.