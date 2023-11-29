Paris Hilton claps back at ‘vicious’ online trolls for bullying baby son

Paris Hilton and Sam Reum share two children together

Paris Hilton is a fierce mama bear.

When the now-mom-of-two shared pictures of her 10-month-old firstborn son’s first trip to New York City in October, online trolls left made fun of the size of baby Phoenix’s head.

Speaking to People Magazine on Tuesday, the socialite reflected that even though she wouldn’t pay heed to such things, reading the “heartbreaking” comments ignited her “mama bear instincts.”

“I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby,” she told the outlet. “You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him,” she cautioned.

The Simple Life alum further expressed she “feels sorry” for anyone who feels the need to bully a baby.

“They’re that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way,” she stated.

However, the This Is Paris star ended on a positive note by acknowledging the flood of support she received from people sticking up for her and her baby.

“That just means a lot to me, to see how much love there is for me and my son. So anyone reading this, thank you so much. I really, really appreciate everyone looking out for us.”

Hilton welcomed Phoenix with husband Carter Reum in January this year, and announced the surprise arrival of their daughter, London, on Thanksgiving.

Both her children were born through surrogacy.