Jamie Lynn Spears admits she ‘caused hell’ for sister Britney’s Disney gig

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears were close growing up but have publicly feuded in recent years

Jamie Lynn Spears was a menace for her sister Britney Spears.

On Tuesday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Jamie, 32, admitted that she was “causing hell” while Britney, 41, filmed the Disney show, Mickey Mouse Club House from 1993 through 1994, as reported by People Magazine.

“I was like 3 or 4 and I was causing hell. I was really bad,” the Zoey 101 star confessed, recalling that she and her family “lived at Disney World for a couple of summers” while her older sister filmed the show.

On the first day of set, Jamie Lynn’s parents put her in a “little dress” to make a “good impression” with the studio executives.

But, the Nickelodeon alum further recalled, as Britney introduced the cast and crew to her “little sister,” Jamie Lynn simply said, “I just farted.”

“They were like, ‘It never mattered where we were, you always said something to make everyone uncomfortable,” she said.

But though the Sweet Magnolias actress hasn’t grown out of her bluntness, she has gotten much better filtering herself.

“As a child, you don’t know [how] to filter yourself. And now I know how to be direct, but with a filter, if that makes any sense,” she reflected.

In her new memoir, The Woman in Me, the Princess of Pop reflected about her time on The Mickey Mouse Club House from 1993 through 1994, which is where she met now-ex Justin Timberlake.

Describing it as a “boot camp for the entertainment industry,” the show was where she met Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, and “quickly connected with a boy named Justin Timberlake.”