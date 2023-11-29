Meghan Markle 'mouthpiece' breaks silence on exposing royal racist

File Footage

Omid Scobie, the royal author and friend of Meghan Markle, recently issued a statement after a Dutch version of his controversial book Endgame revealed the name of a royal racist.



As per Mirror, the journalist recently appeared on a Dutch show RTL Boulevard in which he denied all the accusations against him for releasing the name of a royal figure, who made racist remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie.



Omid said, "The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control."



He continued, "I wrote and edited the English version. There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it."



Earlier, Omid also claimed in his book that Meghan wrote a private letter to King Charles, exposing names of two 'racist' royal figures.

Yesterday, on November 28, a Dutch translation of Omid’s newly released explosive book sparked controversy after it disclosed the senior royal member's name who took part in an unethical 'conversations' about Duke and Duchess of Sussex's unborn son.



A royal journalist Rick Evers shared a Dutch version of Endgame on his X, formerly known as Twitter. It reads, "But in those private letters an identity was revealed and confirmed: Charles."