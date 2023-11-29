Ranbir Kapoor leaned on 'support system' Alia Bhatt during ‘Animal’ shoot

Ranbir Kapoor recalls Alia Bhatt's ‘support' during Animal shooting

Ranbir Kapoor showered praise on his wife Alia Bhatt for being a great support system during the intense shooting sequences of his upcoming movie, Animal.



In a video clip shared on Reddit Page called BollyBlindsNGossip, Ranbir revealed that his better half stood by his side when he felt uncertain about some scenes of his forthcoming action flick.

The 41-year-old actor shared, "She has helped me with scenes where I was scared as an actor that ‘Is it sounding too wrong?"

The Barfi star, who maintained a soft boy image with his on-screen presence, said he has never pushed his boundaries so much for a character.



He added, "I have always tried to portray goodness on the screen. She played that barometer, saying, 'Listen it is fine. It’s a character and it is making sense. There is an idea and thought behind it.'"

Ranbir further shared that the two always discuss each other's work adding that the actor held a lot of respect Alia as an artist.

"I really respect her mind and how she thinks."

"She has been a strong support when this film is concerned... Every scene or everyday when I going to shoot the film, I would discuss it with her and she has helped me with so many scenes," the Rockstar actor said.



Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime drama film which is set to release on December 1, also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Boby Deol along with ensemble cast.

