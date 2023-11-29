Adele ‘never been happier’ after seemingly confirming marriage to Rich Paul

Adele is in marital bliss with Rich Paul.
As rumours came about secret nuptials between the English singer, 35, and sports agent, 41, a source told People Magazine that the Someone Like You songstress has never been happier and is eagerly looking forward to their future.
“She is ecstatically happy with Rich and has never been more buoyant, inspired, and secure,” the source reported. “We all want to be as happy as Adele.”
The 16-time Grammy-winner first sparked marriage rumours with Paul – whom she has been romantically linked with since July 2021 – when she unexpectedly started referring to Paul as her “husband” in her Las Vegas residency shows in September.
Though the pair has yet to officially address the news, Adele reportedly confirmed it during pal Alan Carr’s recent comedy show.
Audience members of the show reported to celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi that when Carr asked the crowd “if anyone got married recently,” Adele yelled from the audience, “I did!”
If the news is true, this would be Adele’s second marriage, her first one being to entrepreneur Simon Konecki, whom she met in 2011 and welcomed son Angelo with.
Now, she is reportedly “more than eager” to start her family with Paul, per People Magazine.
Hazel, Phinnaeus, twin kids of Julia Roberts just turned nineteen
Michael Jackson's biopic starts rolling on camera
Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother slams haters debunking rumours relating skin tone
Emily Ratajkowski mounts criticism on choice of controversial jeans
Keith Morrison, Matthew Perry’s stepdad married Suzanne Perry in 1981
Miley Cyrus hosts private concert on 31st birthday, sings unreleased tracks
‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey left every other single behind after Thanksgiving
‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie channels doll 4 months after Greta Gerwig’s hit release