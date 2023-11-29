Adele ‘never been happier’ after seemingly confirming marriage to Rich Paul

Adele and Rich Paul have been romantically linked since 2021

Adele is in marital bliss with Rich Paul.

As rumours came about secret nuptials between the English singer, 35, and sports agent, 41, a source told People Magazine that the Someone Like You songstress has never been happier and is eagerly looking forward to their future.

“She is ecstatically happy with Rich and has never been more buoyant, inspired, and secure,” the source reported. “We all want to be as happy as Adele.”

The 16-time Grammy-winner first sparked marriage rumours with Paul – whom she has been romantically linked with since July 2021 – when she unexpectedly started referring to Paul as her “husband” in her Las Vegas residency shows in September.

Though the pair has yet to officially address the news, Adele reportedly confirmed it during pal Alan Carr’s recent comedy show.

Audience members of the show reported to celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi that when Carr asked the crowd “if anyone got married recently,” Adele yelled from the audience, “I did!”

If the news is true, this would be Adele’s second marriage, her first one being to entrepreneur Simon Konecki, whom she met in 2011 and welcomed son Angelo with.

Now, she is reportedly “more than eager” to start her family with Paul, per People Magazine.