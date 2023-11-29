Preity Zinta rejoices 20 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartfelt note

Preity Zinta calls 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' her 'saddest happy' film

Preity Zinta celebrated 20 years of her iconic movie Kal Ho Naa Ho with a heart warming note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress shared a touching scene from the movie and recalled beautiful memories attached to the late Yash Johar, director of the love triangle story.



She wrote, "Kal Ho Naa Ho was the saddest happy film I did. Nothing can replace those memories & I will forever be grateful to Yash Uncle for making this incredible film."

Zinta continued, "It was the last time he was on set. There will never be anyone like you Yash Uncle."

The Dil Sey actor further added that the late filmmaker took a piece of her heart with him. She said, "This film will forever remind me of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will forever love you."

Earlier, Karan Johar, producer of the blockbuster film, marked the notable milestone with a heartfelt post on Instagram.



The filmmaker wrote, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years."

Karan showered love and praise on the entire cast and crew of the movie for making it a big hit.



The romantic musical drama featured a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Zinta in lead roles.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie which was released in 2003 has a special place in people's hearts till now.

