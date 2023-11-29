Sean ‘Diddy’ exits his music company following multiple sexual assault lawsuits

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs found the music-oriented TV network ‘Revolt’ in 2013

Sean “Diddy” Combs packed up his desk at Revolt TV as he faces avalanche of sexual assault lawsuits.

After he settled his explosive lawsuit with ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, the music mogul, 54, was hit with two more sexual lawsuits and an onslaught of backlash from both the public and industry alike.

As such, the music mogul has temporarily stepped down as chairman of Revolt TV – the company he founded in 2003.

The network announced the news on their Instagram page Tuesday morning, explaining, “While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora.”

Sources told TMZ that Diddy had made the decision last week, and it was only a temporary move as he dealt with two additional rape and abuse lawsuits following Cassie.

In their individual lawsuits, the women detailed being drugged, assaulted, and physically abused by Diddy, who vehemently denied the accusations, with his spokesperson calling the lawsuits a “money-grabbing” move.