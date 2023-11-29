Toni Collete’s ex Dave Galafassi confirms new romance with Claudia Karvan

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi’s shock split came just a few years after their relocation back to Sydney

Toni Collete’s ex-husband Dave Galafassi appeared to have moved on with Australian actress, Claudia Karvan.

The 47-year-old musician, Galafassi, who split from Collete, 51, in December 2022, confirmed his surprising new romance with Karvan, 52, earlier this month.

The new couple was spotted packing on the PDA during a surfing date at Bondi Beach in Sydney. In the series of photos that emerged of their outing, the pair was clad in a wetsuit as they enjoyed paddling on their boards, whilst also sharing kisses in between.

“They arrived together and left together,” an onlooker told NowToLove.au. “They just seemed really happy together and weren’t bothered by anyone seeing them.”

The Hereditary actress announced her divorce from her husband, Galafassi, after nearly two decades in late 2022. The exes are parents to daughter Sage, 15, and son Arlo, 12, together

Meanwhile, Bump star, Karvan, shares two children, daughter Audrey, 22, and son Albee, 17, with former partner Jeremy Sparks, whom she split from six years ago.

Collette and Galafassi’s shock split came just a few years after their relocation back to Sydney from Los Angeles in 2019, where they had lived since the early 2000s.

The Knives Out actress took to Instagram to share a joint statement from herself and Galafassi last December, shortly after pictures emerged of him kissing a mystery woman in Sydney.