



Julia Roberts shares rare throwback photo on twins’ birthday

Julia Roberts took a walk down the memory lane on the birthday of her twin kids Hazel and Phinnaeus, whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder.



In celebration of her twins' 19th birthday, the 56-year-old actress posted a black-and-white old photo of them on Instagram on Tuesday.

The actress of Ticket to Paradise is seen holding her twins on her lap while sitting on the ground in the adorable photo.

"19, There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together ," she captioned the nostalgic picture.

Julia and her husband also have a sixteen-year-old son named Henry.

The couple got married in a secret ceremony on Independence Day in 2002, a year after they first met on the set of the 2001 movie The Mexican.



In an episode of the Goop podcast from 2018, Julia talked candidly about her marriage to Daniel and their family, expressing her happiness at starting a life together.

“It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex," Julia said of her bond.

"You're young and you fall in love and go, 'Oh, yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch, and you don't know if he is going to want to get, like, patterned towels.”

She further added, “Then, of course, the bigger ones are, will you parent in a way that has balance to it, that holds hands in philosophy?

You just don't know these things until you are right there doing it, and we are so fortunate that there is some kind of inexplicable harmony to the way we do things, because we do things differently .... but there's something together that makes all the sense in the world."

Julia added, "The best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder."