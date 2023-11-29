Beyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles defends daughter against false beauty claims

Tina used her Instagram account to support her daughter Beyonce

Beyoncé's Mother Tina Knowles won’t have it for her daughter.



Skin-whitening rumours have been swirling about Beyoncé ever since she revealed a stunning new appearance for the global premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tina used her Instagram account to support her daughter, sharing a fan-made video of the singer performing to her GRAMMY-winning song, Brown Skin Girl.

"Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white," Tina started her caption.

"She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?” she asked aggressively.

Adding, “How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. . ALIEN Superstar, duh! "

According to Tina, Beyoncé's hairstylist Neal Farinah was contacted by someone from TMZ to obtain a statement regarding remarks made by fans regarding the singer's desire "to be white."

"Well that made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness," Tina continued.

"What's really most disappointing is that the some Black people, yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days.”

She further said, “I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?"

The mother of two expressed her displeasure about her daughter facing criticism, adding that she was "sick and tired" of people hating her.

"Every time she does something that she works her a** off for is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience, here you sad little haters come out the woodwork.

Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring her if you don't like her. I am sick of you losers," she added.

Tina said she was "fed up" and couldn't resist posting the statement, even though she knew Beyoncé would be "pissed" with her.

"This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times," she concluded.



