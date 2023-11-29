Matthew Perry’s stepfather breaks silence on son's death

Matthew Perry’s step father Keith Morrison breaks silence

Matthew Perry’s step father Keith Morrison opened up on the Friends star's death in honour of Giving Tuesday.



"This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch," Morrison posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nov. 27.

"But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful."

The Matthew Perry Foundation, whose website states that it aspires to carry on the actor's "enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction," was then linked by the Dateline NBC correspondent.

Between 1968 and 1970, Suzanne Perry, the mother of Perry, and John Bennett Perry, the father of the 'Friends' star, were married.

She divorced the George of the Jungle actor, prior to marrying Morrison in 1981.

Together, they had four children: Caitlin, Emily, Willy, and Madeleine.

In a message posted on Giving Tuesday itself, the family of the Fools Rush In star went into greater detail about his goal to support people who are dealing with substance abuse.

"It is important to us as a family to honor Matthew's legacy," they said in Nov, 28 statement to Entertainment Tonight. "The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering with this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world."

Perry had been upfront about his long-term battle with addiction; in his 2022 memoir, he claimed to have spent over $7 million on sobriety over the course of his existence, prior to his presumed drowning death at the age of 54.