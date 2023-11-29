Mariah Carey rules Holiday 100 chart days before Christmas

Mariah Carey has already won the best Christmas song of 2023.



Carey, 54, said goodbye to Halloween as soon as it finished and took over the radio with her 1994 holiday classic.

On Monday, November 27, Billboard announced that the Holiday 100, a list of the greatest holiday music from all time periods, would be making a comeback to the charts.

Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You has been at No. 1 for 58 of the 63 weeks the chart has been in existence since it was first published in 2011.

The other songs that peaked at number one on the Holiday 100 were Mistletoe by Justin Bieber, which peaked for one week in the 2011–12 season; Little Drummer Boy by Pentatonix, which peaked at number one for one week in 2013–14; Mary Did You Know? by Pentatonix, which peaked for two weeks in the 2014–15 season; and Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande, which peaked for one week during the 2014–15 holiday rush.

It's also likely that Carey's beloved Christmas song will hit number one on the Hot 100. The single broke into the Top 5 for the week of December 2, rising 13 ranks to No. 4.

Carey's Christmas single, All I Want for Christmas Is You, has been a commercial hit.

It wasn't commercially released as a single in a physical format, therefore at first it wasn't eligible for the Hot 100, but the rules have since altered to allow it to appear on Billboard's main chart.

Twenty-five years after its release, the song reached its highest position on the Hot 100 for the first time in 2019.

All I Want For Christmas Is You peaked at number one on the chart in the first week of 2021, continuing the trend that began in 2020.

After making a comeback to the top spot in the final week of 2021, it closed out 2022 by topping the Hot 100 for the last three weeks of December and two weeks of January.

Listen to Maria Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You below:



