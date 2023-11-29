Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel share a kiss, get engaged

Charli XCX and George Daniel take their relationship to the next stage.

Charli XCX and George Daniel have notified onlookers of their engagement ceremony through an Instagram post.

The singer shared this exciting news, attaching a photo where the two were busy exchanging a smitten lip-to-lip, succeeded by another image showing off a gorgeous diamond ring nestled between two cups of tea on a table.

She wrote in the comments section, publicly declaring their shared love once more, “Charli XCX and George Daniel fucking for life!!!”

Speculation about The 1975’s drummer romancing the Fancy vocalist began in March 2022 when the couple was first seen holding hands during a casual walk in New York City.

Prior to the official announcement, Charli already started fueling engagement rumors by floating a selfie on her private Instagram profile, @360_brats, which featured the same wedding band on her finger.

It quickly started sparking discussions on social media with some fans randomly guessing what has happened until she finally put all speculations to rest in the evening with a proud post on her public account.

“I cry,” reacted Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Matty Healy on the post.

Fellow artist Rita Ora also chimed in, “How did I just know this was gonna happen. Yesssss.”