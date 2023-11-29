Margot Robbie goes ‘dark’ for Barbie 1964 look

Margot Robbie channels Barbie in black ensemble

Margot Robbie skip the all-pink look to channel Barbie this time.



Even though the Barbie actor left Barbieland after starring in Greta Gerwig's huge hit film, she continues to borrow fashion inspiration from the classic Mattel doll.

Margot dazzled on Nov. 27 at the 2023 Gotham Awards in New York City, wearing a captivating black Prada strapless gown and matching sheer cloak adorned with a massive bow.

Not a detail was overlooked, either. The 33-year-old paid homage to Barbie's iconic heels by accessorising with an open-toe mule, black latex gloves, and a metallic gold purse. Margot's makeup was so subtle it looked like porcelain skin, and her ponytail was styled in a way reminiscent of the 1950s.

Barbie's 1964 collection served as the inspiration for Margot's all-black ensemble, demonstrating that you don't have to wear everything pink to emulate the iconic doll in real life.

"The main thing is to play with color," Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran Told E! News in October.

"You don't have to have pink, but have a bold approach to color. And think about it being a head to toe look, so that you're completely in a style. That will always give you a Barbie feeling."