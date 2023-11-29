Taylor Swift lands in Kansas City to celebrate Christmas-birthday with Travis Kelce

Swift's private plane landed in Kansas City on Monday

Taylor Swift is going to have the best Christmas and birthday, with the one person she wants to be the most.



The singer is going to take a two-month hiatus from performing to enjoy her birthday and the holidays.

Over the weekend, the pop sensation concluded her 2023 Eras Tour performances, and it has been reported that she has safely landed in Kansas City for a meeting with Travis Kelce.

Us Weekly claims that Swift's private plane landed in Kansas City, the hometown of her NFL star boyfriend, on Monday.

On Sunday, the superstar closed out the year with her final Eras event in São Paulo, Brazil. She will now take a two-month break from touring before returning on February 7 in Tokyo, Japan.

“The couple is planning to spend more time together" in December and January, as per a source via ET.

"Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common," the source added. "Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

However, Kelce has a packed schedule of games over the next month after the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week. On Sunday, December 3, he will go to Wisconsin to play the Green Bay Packers.

He will play the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday, December 10, and then travel to play the New England Patriots on Monday, December 18.

He'll play two home games against the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve and Christmas Day, respectively, to close off the month against the Las Vegas Raiders.