Jada Pinkett Smith clarifies her relationship status with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith addresses her relationship status with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently shared her insight into her marriage to Will Smith.



Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the Set if Off actress addressed her status of her marriage to Will.

While Drew was holding a copy of Jada’s memoir Worthy, the Never Been Kissed actress advised that the book was an example of the couple being seen as distinct entities.

In the clip, Drew asked, “Can I separate you from the man, because you are the woman who I’ve gotten to know.”

“I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in this book, whether they stay together forever or not,” remarked the actress.

To this, Jada responded, “We are staying together forever. I tried – we tried.”

Last month, Jada disclosed that she and Will had been living separately for six years at the time of the 2022 Academy Awards.

For the unversed, Jada and Will share two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, as well as Will’s 31-year-old son Trey from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.

During London’s Southbank Centre event, Jada opened up on how people had misunderstood “my communication” about her separation from Will.

She pointed out, “Even with all this craziness going on, people misunderstanding my communication about my relationship with Will, one of the biggest lessons [I’ve had].”

“And why Will is such a guru for me is because I’ve had to learn to love him unconditionally,” she added.