Mark Harmon dishes out details about Freaky Friday sequel

Mark Harmon talks about Freaky Friday sequel on Kelly Clarkson show

Mark Harmon has recently dished out details about Freaky Friday sequel.



During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Harmon, who played Ryan Volvo, the partner of Jamie Lee Curtis’ character Tess Coleman in the 2003 movie, revealed he thinks a sequel would happen.

The first one is because Jamie’s talking about it, and you know Jamie,” said the 72-year-old.

Harmon told the host, “I love Jamie too. And I’ve known her since she was 15, and if she’s talking about it, then it’ll happen, because all things happen.”

Earlier this month, Curtis hinted that a second Freaky Friday instalment could be on the cards when she reunited with her co-star Lindsay Lohan, who played Tess' daughter Anna in the first movie.

In a joint interview with The New York Times in May to celebrate movie’s 20-year anniversary, Lohan stated that both she and Curtis were open to the possibility of doing a sequel but “leaving it in the hands that be”.

“We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” she added.

Addressing sequel, Curtis also spoke to Variety, “It’s going to happen. Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”