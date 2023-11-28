Jennifer Aniston lends her support to Brad Pitt after Pax lambasted the actor

Jennifer Aniston expresses her concerns for Brad Pitt after Pax social media post

Jennifer Aniston has recently shared her concerns for her former husband Brad Pitt after his son Pax called him an “awful human”.



A source spilled to OK! magazine, Jennifer has always been a ‘rock of support’ for Brad especially Pax slammed his dad in a latest social media post.

Pax, now 19, but 16 at the time he posted the message, called his famous dad a “world-class” and a “awful human being” in a 2020 post.

A source told the outlet, “Her first thought was how upset he must be. To be attacked in that way by someone he cares about so dearly will have been heartbreaking for him.”

“A lot of people assume they don’t talk as their break-up was so fraught, but they have been in touch for years and she has always been a rock of support,” explained an insider.

Source added, “They have become good friends despite all the heartache. Jen cares deeply about Brad and vice versa.”

Besides Pax, Brad and Angelina Jolie share Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

In the post obtained by MailOnline, Pax mentioned, “You have no consideration or empathy towards your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want but the truth will come to light someday,” stated Pax.