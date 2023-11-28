Anne Hathaway recalls her rare anniversary date idea with husband Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway remembers her nine-year anniversary date idea with husband Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway has recently opened up about her unusual date anniversary idea with her husband Adam Shulman on Live with Kelly and Mark show on Monday.



“It was our ninth wedding anniversary, and Adam did something great,” said the 41-year-old.

Anne recalled, “He booked us a couple nights at a spa hotel.”

“It was wonderful — a beautiful but, you know, kind of crunchy place,” remarked the Devil Wears Prada.

Anne, who celebrated nine years of marriage in 2021 with hubby, went to a getaway, stating, “I see a flier at the hotel for a sauerkraut workshop.”

“That’s a ‘never again’ for me just listening to it!” chimed in Eileen star.

Anne took her idea to Adam as he refused the actress, “I said, ‘Honey, ooh, a sauerkraut workshop!’ and he's like, ‘Yeah, no, why would we?’”

“I was like, 'No, no, it'll be good for us. It's probiotic, we're setting our lives up for the future,’” she said.

Anne disclosed she “made a jar of sauerkraut that would then need to ferment for four weeks before it would be ready to eat”.

“I took it back to Adam and he was waking up from his nap, looking very well-rested, and I said, “Happy anniversary!’” she recounted.

“And he said, ‘What's that smell?’ And I said, ‘Our life for the next four weeks,’” she jokingly said.

Meanwhile, Anne talked about every day, non-anniversary dates with husband, adding, “Sometimes date nights just feel like sitting. When you've got two young kids, just sitting and, like, looking at each other, knowing you don't have to say anything, and it's good.”