Meghan Markle’s ‘mean’ nicknames by royal family revealed

The harsh monikers that Meghan Markle received from her royal family are disclosed in Omid Scobie's recently released, shocking novel Endgame.

He tells the story behind her moniker "Duchess Difficult" and several other nasty ones, such as "'Me-gain' - because it's all about me," according to a royal insider who spoke to Tatler, the society bible.

'Degree wife' and 'Narcissistic psychopath' were allegedly given by a senior royal since they believed her marriage would only survive three years, the duration of a British university degree, Omid said.

He added: "Inside the Palace was no different to a school playground."

Endgame, which came out on Tuesday, was originally scheduled to be published in August, but the publishing date was moved up to coincide with the King's Coronation celebrations. Endgame, Omid's "explosive" book, is characterised as "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy" on Amazon.

The same reports also stated that Kate Middleton giggles every time she hears Meghan Markle's name. The Princess of Wales saw a rival in Meghan after her admission into the Royal Family upended the status quo in the palace. According to sources, the two haven't spoken since the end of 2019.

According to Omid Scobie's new book Endgame, Meghan's former life as an actress was too far removed from the values of the palace for both Kate and her husband Prince William, who allegedly allowed their cabinet to repeatedly spread some of the worst rumours about the Sussexes.



