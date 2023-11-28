Ozzy Osbourne didn't want 'painful, miserable existence'

Ozzy Osbourne acknowledged that he didn't want to live a "long, painful, and miserable existence" and now believes he has "at best 10 years left" to live.



Over the years, the 74-year-old Black Sabbath rocker has been transparent about his health difficulties. Although he has been fighting Parkinson's disease in private since 2003, he made his diagnosis public three years ago.

The renowned singer will soon have a fourth back surgery, following his 2019 fall that fractured his neck's vertebrae and required extensive reconstructive work. "All I know is that I'm in a lot of pain and discomfort right now," he stated in September on the podcast hosted by his family.



Ozzy recently discussed his life and how long he believes he has left to live in an interview. There's plenty of life still in him, he added, adding that rumours about him "fighting his last battle p****s him off."

The War Pigs singer, who formerly battled alcohol and drug abuse, clarified to Rolling Stone UK: "I don't fear dying, but I don't want to have a long, painful and miserable existence. I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly. I saw my father die of cancer."

"But look, I said to Sharon that I'd smoked a joint recently and she said, 'What are you doing that for? It'll f***ing kill you!' I said, 'How long do you want me to f***ing live for?!' At best, I've got 10 years left and when you're older, time picks up speed. Me and Sharon had our 41st wedding anniversary recently, and that's just unbelievable to me!"