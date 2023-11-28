Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's one move may help heal feud with royal family

Omid Scobie has seemingly given an opportunity to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to repair their fractured relationship with the royal family with his bombshell claims about some senior members of The Firm.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are accused of leaking new details about the royal family to their alleged pal Scobie for his new book "Endgame", can melt hearts of their royal relatives and fans if they dare to condemn and reject some controversial claims made by Scobie.

"Endgame", which hit store shelves on Tuesday, has angered some royal fans who are waiting for Harry and Meghan's response to the claims made by their alleged friend.

Some royal commentators and experts have urged the Sussexes to clear the air by breaking their silence about the claims. The Sussexes have also been advised to rise in defense of their royal relatives to win their trust back.



On the other hand, Scobie, who denied to be friend of the US-based couple, is being accused of strengthening Meghan and Harry's narrative about the royal family as he appeared to be too sympathetic to the couple in the book.

It seems as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents have chance to heal the wounds of the royal family by standing with them to give an impression that they are not against the monarchy.

Scobie has also claimed about the future of the monarchy, saying Prince William could be the last king. He also alleged that there's "small rivalry" between William and King Charles.

However, a royal commentator Eva Wolchover has indicated that Scobie's work wasn't much different to Harry's memoir titled Spare, in which the prince tore into the royals on a number of issues, including their actions towards his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince William's pal and some other royal aides have blasted the author for "lying" about The Firm in the name of source revelations.